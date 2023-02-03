iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

