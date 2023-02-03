iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading 0.3% Higher

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.00. 105,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 116,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.93.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.76.

