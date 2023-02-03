iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 4.0% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 219,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,693. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.