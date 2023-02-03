iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,443. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

