iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 272,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 101,169 shares.The stock last traded at $97.16 and had previously closed at $98.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,987,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

