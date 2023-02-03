iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,546 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,969. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.