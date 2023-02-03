iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.