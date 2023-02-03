Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 0.5 %

Issuer Direct stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $30.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

