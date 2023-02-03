Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 1,000 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 234,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $60.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $420.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,945,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

