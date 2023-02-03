J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.56

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.56 and traded as low as $41.53. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 153 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

