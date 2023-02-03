Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.52.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $227.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.47 and a 200-day moving average of $278.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $339.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Further Reading
