Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.87. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.62%.

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $178,193.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,062.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $178,193.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,062.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,852 shares of company stock worth $1,719,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,153.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,951,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,049,000 after buying an additional 7,800,583 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

