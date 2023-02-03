Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHGGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 4.0 %

JHG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 425,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

