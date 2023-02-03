Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Announces Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 4.0 %

JHG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 425,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.