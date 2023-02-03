JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.