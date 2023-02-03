Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €46.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Renault Stock Performance

RNO opened at €39.03 ($42.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.56. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($109.46).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

