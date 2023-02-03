Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €130.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($171.74) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Up 3.0 %

ETR SIX2 opened at €121.80 ($132.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.25. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a 12 month high of €166.30 ($180.76). The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.