Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63,443.58

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $63,443.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019186 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004199 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00222098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845115 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,152.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

