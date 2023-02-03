Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

JIAXF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.97.

