Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
JIAXF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $1.97.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiangxi Copper (JIAXF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.