John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HPF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

