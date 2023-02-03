John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of HPF stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $19.59.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
