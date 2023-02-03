Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

