Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,494,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,142,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after buying an additional 359,341 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,859,000 after buying an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

