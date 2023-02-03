Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.79.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. 2,163,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.