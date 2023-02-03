JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($70.65) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JST. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

JOST Werke Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JST opened at €52.70 ($57.28) on Wednesday. JOST Werke has a fifty-two week low of €34.05 ($37.01) and a fifty-two week high of €54.90 ($59.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $785.23 million and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.