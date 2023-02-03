JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC) Shares Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF (NYSEARCA:CIRC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.06 and last traded at $53.06. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Sustainable Consumption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.