Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 99.68% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Katapult news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $155,555.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,718.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lee Einbinder purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,218,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,989.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 289,407 shares of company stock valued at $313,214. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.