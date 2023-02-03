Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 89,960 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.19. 425,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $118,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.