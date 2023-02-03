Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 12,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,344,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £626,161.68 and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

