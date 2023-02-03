Kava Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Kava has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $415.52 million and $45.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00063777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00025017 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,915,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

