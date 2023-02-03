KBC Group NV Acquires 325 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.1 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley lowered Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618 over the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

