KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,405 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi raised its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

