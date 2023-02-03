KBC Group NV Buys 142,853 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,853 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

