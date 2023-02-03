KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Workday by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 43.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 240.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,916.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.02, a P/E/G ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

