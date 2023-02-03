KBC Group NV Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.8 %

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

NYSE:PM opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

