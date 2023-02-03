KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,523 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FOX by 282.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 13,591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FOX by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of FOX by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Up 2.2 %

FOX stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

About FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

