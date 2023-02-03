Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.10.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kemper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kemper by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.