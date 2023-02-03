Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Kemper Price Performance
Shares of KMPR stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.10.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.50%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kemper
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kemper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kemper by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
