Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €540.00 ($586.96) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($666.30) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($679.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($565.22) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €610.00 ($663.04) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

KER stock opened at €592.30 ($643.80) on Monday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €524.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €514.08.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.