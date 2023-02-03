Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 329,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 206,167 shares.The stock last traded at $57.57 and had previously closed at $57.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. Research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

