KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

