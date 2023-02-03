Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.41.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Down 3.0 %

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 89,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.