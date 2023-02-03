KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.