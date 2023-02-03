KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

PGRE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 210,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 329.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.60.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.