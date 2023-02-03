KLK Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,425 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.04. 327,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,332. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

