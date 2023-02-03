KLK Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Twilio makes up about 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 877,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,461. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

