KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,411,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,897,652. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

