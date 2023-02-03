KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $531,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 37,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.85. 1,069,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,421,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

