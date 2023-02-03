KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,340,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,019. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.