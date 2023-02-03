KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,822 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Marathon Digital comprises 2.2% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.72. 11,719,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,061,535. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 179.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.