KLK Capital Management LLC Takes $333,000 Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth $2,425,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:IHG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $71.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,307. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.