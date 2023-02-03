Komodo (KMD) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Komodo has a market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00200203 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00073610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

