Konnect Trading 77.6% Higher This Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $20,027.69 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konnect has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00420141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.12 or 0.28656877 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00464035 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.